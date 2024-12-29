Monday Is Deadline To Register, Change Party For Upcoming Special Primary Election

December 29, 2024

The registration and party change deadline is Monday, December 30 for the upcoming Republican party primary. The special primary election is to fill the U.S. House District 1 seat left vacant following the resignation of Matt Gaetz.

the primary election will be held on January 28, 2025, and the general election will be held on April 1, 2025. The 2025 special primary election is for Republican voters only because there are multiple Republican candidates and only one Democrat.

For more information on how to register to vote, visit the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 