McDavid Woman Arrested On Drug Charges After Throwing Food At McDonalds, Police Say

A McDavid woman was arrested on multiple drug charges after allegedly throwing food at vehicles at an Atmore McDonalds.

Shivoyer English, 43, was charged with disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Atmore Police Department responded to the McDonald’s on South Main Street after receiving a report of a disorderly person throwing food at vehicles.

“English was agitated and was yelling and cursing,” Sgt. Darrell McMann said. “The officers were unable to calm English down and placed her under arrest for disorderly conduct.”

English was transported to the Atmore Municipal Jail. During the booking process, officers discovered over 20 grams of synthetic cannabis (spice) in her possession and items used to ingest narcotics, APD said. English was later booked into the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton.