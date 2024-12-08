Local Celebrity Kitten ‘Pipes’ Among Several Adopted at Molino Library Event

Several kittens — including one that recently became a local celebrity of sorts — found new homes Saturday during a a Cat Cafe Adoption Event at the Molino Branch Library.

A little black and white kitten named Pipes (pictured above) was among those that were adopted. Late last month, Pipes made local news after being rescued from inside a drainage pipe by Escambia County Animal Welfare.

The adoption event was held in conjunction with the Escambia County animal shelter.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.