June Denham Weaver

On Friday, December 6th, the Lord said, “Welcome Home” and June Denham Weaver met her Savior face to face. She was born August 3, 1933, to Charles and Nora Denham in Molino, Florida. Her father, wanting another boy, gave her the given name of Charles Debinard but she was lovingly known as June, Wife, Mama, Momma June, June Bug, Second Momma, Granny, Nanna, Sister, Aunt, and Friend to so many.

June went to Molino School and graduated from J. M. Tate High School. She met William Archie Weaver while she was working at Nicholson’s Grocery Store in Cantonment. When they decided to get married, she and W. A. eloped to Lucedale, Mississippi and were married on November 27, 1953.

She loved quilting, crocheting and needlepoint, and if there was a craft to be made, she could make it. Many have been blessed with beautiful, crocheted tablecloths, quilts, and other precious keepsakes. She loved to scrapbook, but the type from days gone by. She clipped newspaper articles, obituaries, national impact stories, local stories on weddings, farming, and anything that she thought was interesting. These clippings were then preserved in photo albums. A library of history she made. She was raised at Pugh’s Chapel Assembly of God Church and was a founding member of the Berean Bible Assembly later to become Victory Assembly of God Church. She taught children in Sunday School, Missionettes, and Vacation Bible School for over 40 years. She loved sharing about Jesus and teaching Bible stories with the felt boards of old.

Preceded in death is her husband W.A.; her son Jimmie and daughter-in-law, Debbie Weaver; her son-in-law, Jeff Crichton; her granddaughter, Carla Crichton; siblings, Gail (Alice) Denham, Bill (Pauline) Denham, Marie (Albert) Caro, Margariet (E.J.) Smith, Betty Denham; brother-in-law Lamar Patrick.

She is survived by her brother Jimmie Denham (Dawn); sister Mary Ann Patrick; daughter, Bobbie Crichton; son, Archie (Cheryl) Weaver; grandchildren, Eric Crichton, Meridith (Marshall) Caum, Lydia (Justin) Purvis, Haylee (Benjamin) Linam; great grandchildren, Cole Crichton, Carmen Garcia, Caroline Caum, and Charlotte Caum. Blessed by more grandchildren and great grandchildren at the time of Jimmie and Debbie’s marriage are Ashley (Michael) Rhodes, Wesley (Tiffany) McAnally; great grandchildren, Bradley, Bryan, Brystal, Brodie, Ethan, Delaney, and many nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews, many of whom thought of her as a second mother.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the ER staff, the doctors, nurses, and staff in CCU and on 6 North at HCA Florida West Hospital, as well as the nurses and staff of Vitas Hospice Care that cared for her like their own mother, especially Lexi and Ty that were so very caring in her final days. You are truly called to the mission that is before you and we are so touched by your loving care for both our mother and our family.

Homegoing services will be Thursday, December 12, at 2:30 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church with visitation at 1:30 p.m. Bro. Ken Johnson and Bro. Josh Helton will be officiating.

Graveside will follow at Highland Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Highland Baptist Church cemetery fund.

Pallbearers will be Michael Patrick, Jim Denham, Marshall Caum, Justin Purvis, Benjamin Linam, Cole Crichton, and Chuck Hendrix.