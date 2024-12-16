Franklyn Roy ‘Frank’ Drew

Frank Drew

1936-2024

You will never recognize the greatness of God until you reach the end of your own greatness.

Franklyn Roy “Frank” Drew, 88, left this earth on December 10, 2024, to spend eternity in his heavenly home. Frank was born September 15, 1936, in Marion, S.C., and lived in numerous places during his service with the United States Air Force, including Scotland, Crete, Turkey, Germany, and the Philippines.

Frank had been a resident of Pensacola since 1972, where he and wife, June, raised their two children. He retired from the Air Force U.S. Security Service in 1976 and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida in 1979. He then worked for the Civil Service as a systems analyst until his retirement in 1996.

Frank was an active member of Pinewoods Church in Cantonment, where he served as an elder. Frank will be remembered for his devotion to both his family and his faith, his willingness to serve, and his big smile.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis Roy Drew and Frances Elizabeth Johnson Drew.

He is survived by his wife, June Drew; daughter, Jackie Kressin (Mark), of Pensacola; and son, Kevin Drew (Heather), of Austin. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Linzi Kressin and Drew Kressin (Sydney), of Pensacola, Ava Drew of New York City, and Logan Drew of Austin, as well as great grandchildren, Rooney Kressin and Elton Kressin. Frank’s sisters, Janice Derrick and Linda Heins (Richard), also survive him.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at Pinewoods Presbyterian Church with Pastors Joel Trick and John Findlay officiating. Interment will be on Thursday, December 19, 2024, in Barrancas National Cemetery. The procession will roll at 9:45 a.m. from Olive Baptist Church Warrington Campas.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 20224 at the church.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.