Flomaton Hurricane Head Coach Doug Vickery Retiring After 19 Years

Longtime Flomaton High School head football coach Doug Vickery has announced that he retiring from coaching in the state of Alabama.

Vickery has been the head coach for the Hurricanes for 19 years. During those 19 years, Vickery led the Hurricanes to their first-ever state championship in 2018, and there have been five quarterfinal appearances. Three of his boys played football for Flomaton during his tenure.

Vickery has not said will be next for him.

Above and below: Flomaton head coach Doug Vickery. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge. Pictured bottom two photos: The Flomaton Hurricanes and Vickery celebrate their first ever state championship. Trent Penny/Anniston Star for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.