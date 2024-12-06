Flags At Half-Staff Today To Honor NAS Pensacola Attack Victims

Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to half-staff on Friday in Florida in Honor of Naval Air Station Pensacola Remembrance Day.

On December 6, 2019, a terrorist at Naval Air Station Pensacola took the lives of three U.S. Navy sailors and injured others.” DeSantis wrote as he ordered flags to half-staff in honor.

The proclamation orders all state and federal flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Frida, December 6, at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds in Florida.

The attack claimed the lives of Ensign Joshua Watson, Naval Aircrewman 3rd Class Mohammed Haitham and Naval Aircrewman 3rd Class Cameron Walters.