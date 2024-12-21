FDOT Completes $7.5 Million Highway 90 Resurfacing Project

December 21, 2024

The Florida Department of Transportation has completed a $7.5 million project to resurface Mobile Highway (Highway  90), from Nine Mile Road to west of Pine Forest Road.

Additional project improvements included:

  • Traffic signal upgrades at the Mobile Highway/Blue Angel Parkway intersection. and a new traffic signal at the Mobile Highway/Klondike Road intersection.
  • New guardrail, signing, and pavement markings.
  • Drainage enhancements.
  • Widening of turn lanes to include five-foot bicycle lanes at the Woodside Road, Klondike Road, and Millview Road intersections.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 