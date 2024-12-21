FDOT Completes $7.5 Million Highway 90 Resurfacing Project
December 21, 2024
The Florida Department of Transportation has completed a $7.5 million project to resurface Mobile Highway (Highway 90), from Nine Mile Road to west of Pine Forest Road.
Additional project improvements included:
- Traffic signal upgrades at the Mobile Highway/Blue Angel Parkway intersection. and a new traffic signal at the Mobile Highway/Klondike Road intersection.
- New guardrail, signing, and pavement markings.
- Drainage enhancements.
- Widening of turn lanes to include five-foot bicycle lanes at the Woodside Road, Klondike Road, and Millview Road intersections.
