Escambia, Florida, Duo Arrested On Drug Charges After Atmore Traffic Stop

December 16, 2024

Two Escambia County, Florida, residents were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Atmore.

Atmore Police Department officers stopped on a vehicle for swerving on Highway 21. Police identified the driver as 59-year-old Clifford Lewis and passenger 35-year-old Lea Mathis, both of Pensacola.

During the officers’ interaction with Lewis, the officer noted that he appeared to be under the influence and requested Lewis perform field sobriety tests, which he failed. While checking Mathis’ identification, the officer discovered that she has several outstanding misdemeanor warrants with Atmore Police.

An Atmore PD K-9 alerted on the vehicle, and police reported finding 10 grams of methamphetamine, “several” grams of fentanyl, a digital scale and drug paraphernalia.

Lewis was charged with DUI-controlled substance, unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mathis was charged with drug trafficking, unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were both booked into the Escambia County Detention Center.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 