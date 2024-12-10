Escambia Deputy Donates Stuffed Animal To Escambia Westgate Elementary Students

Elementary students at Escambia Westgate School recently received a stuffed animal personally donated by an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy.

Deputy Chad Roop, who works in the ECSO Traffic Division, delivered the Snoopy and Curious George stuff animals to students at Westgate and Lincoln Park Elementary School.

Roop purchased the animals himself from the Kohl’s Cares program.

Pictured: Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Roop donated Snoopy and Curious George stuffed animals to elementary students at Escambia Westgate School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.