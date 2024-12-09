Escambia County Receives Three New Offers For OLF-8 Property On Nine Mile Road

Escambia County has received three new offers for the OLF-8 property on Nine Mile Road.

Ryan Bell and Beulah Ranch, LLC have submitted a $30 million offer for the entire 540 acres.

Fred Hemmer and Rob Ahrens of Beulah Town Center LLC have offered $42.5 million. Beulah Town Center previously made an offer of $25 million for 290 acres, but their new offer is for the entirety of the property.

Chad Henderson and TRI-W Associates are seeking an option to purchase the entire parcel for $40 million.

The Escambia County Commission is expected to discuss the latest offers during a meeting later this week.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.