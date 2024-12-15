Escambia Commission Tables Discussion Of Policy Governing Their Internet Communications

The Escambia County Commission was set to discuss a technology policy Thursday night that would govern commissioners’ use of internet communications.

During a meeting that continued into early morning, the commission tabled any discussion just before adjourning at 12:15 a.m. Friday.

The draft policy was being brought to the board at the request of Commissioner Mike Kohler.

A previous technology policy for commissioners was rescinded by the board in May 2019.

"The purpose of this policy is to establish rules for how the County Commissioners communicate about County business in order to promote public trust, maintain the reputation and goodwill of Escambia County government, and ensure compliance with Florida's Government in the Sunshine Law and the Public Records Act," the new draft policy states.

If the draft policy is approved, commissioners won’t be able to have a social media presence, a blog, or similar communications for county business. County business would be limited to email.

Commissioners would be allowed to post a comment or response on a third party website or social media account, unless it is is response to another commissioner, as long as they forward a copy of hte comment to a county-maintained email account.

The use of text messaging or other instant communication would be “discouraged”, regardless of ownership of the device, and encouraging to disable text or other instant messaging on a county-owned devices. If they do use text or other messaging, they would be required to forward a copy of the communication to a county-maintained email account or otherwise retain copies in order to comply with Sunshine Law.

Commissioners would not use private email accounts to conduct county business, forwarding any such emails received from their personal email to a county email. Likewise, they would not use county email for personal business.

During a board meeting, commissioners would not be allowed to use cell phones, computers or other device to transmit any message or email during a board meeting, regardless of who owns the device. They could sue a device for personal emergencies, wbut would be required to leave the board chamber or room where a meeting was being held.