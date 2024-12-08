Employee Charged With Attempting To Smuggle Drugs Into Atmore Prison

December 8, 2024

An Atmore man has been charged with attempting to smuggle drugs and contraband into Fountain Correctional Facility.

Vincent Bishop, an Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) employee, was charged with trafficking flakka, first-degree possession of marijuana, attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, prohibited activities (cell phones in a correctional facility), possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree attempt to promote prison contraband. Flakka, according to the DEA, is a street drug commonly called bath salts.

ADOC K-9 personnel, following an ongoing investigation, observed suspicious activity involving inmates attempting to access a parking lot near Bishop’s vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted with K-9 personnel and local law enforcement, and a K-9 made a positive alert for narcotics. A subsequent search revealed marijuana, flakka, tobacco, cell phones, and charging cables concealed under the truck, according to ADOC.

The state said Bishop refused to resign from his position as a drug treatment counselor at the prison as and is now on mandatory leave. He was arrested and transported to the Escambia County Detention Facility where he was being held without bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 