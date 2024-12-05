ECSO: Woman Stopped With Meth In Vehicle On Muscogee Road, Tried To Smuggle Meth Into Jail

A traffic stop in Cantonment ended with a woman facing a drug trafficking charge for alleged drugs in a vehicle and found in her pants or underwear inside the jail.

Jamie Deloris Parker, 52, was charged with trafficking in amphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and introduction of contraband into a controlled facility. She remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday with bond set at $155,000.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says Parker was a passenger in a Jeep Patriot they pulled over on Muscogee Road near Stennis Drive because the tag was actually registered to a homemade trailer, not a vehicle.

An ECSO K-9 alerted on the vehicle, leading to the discovery of a baggie containing a substance that field test positive for meth under the front passenger seat where Paker was sitting, according to an arrest report. She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Escambia County Jail.

At the jail, a deputy found a “good amount of crushed crystalline substance” in the back seat sheriff’s office vehicle where Parker was sitting, the report states, and she reached into her pants and underwear to retrieve two more baggies of meth. Inside the jail, a full body scan found another object in her pants that turned out to be three more baggies of meth, ECSO said. The total weight of methamphetamine was 28 grams, plus an estimated five grams lost in the back of the vehicle and on the jail floor.

The driver of the Jeep received written warnings for operating a vehicle with the incorrect tag and driving while license suspended.