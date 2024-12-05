ECSO: Woman Stopped With Meth In Vehicle On Muscogee Road, Tried To Smuggle Meth Into Jail

December 5, 2024

A traffic stop in Cantonment ended with a woman facing a drug trafficking charge for alleged drugs in a vehicle and found in her pants or underwear inside the jail.

Jamie Deloris Parker, 52, was charged with trafficking in amphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and introduction of contraband into a controlled facility. She remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday with bond set at $155,000.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says Parker was a passenger in a Jeep Patriot they pulled over on Muscogee Road near Stennis Drive because the tag was actually registered to a homemade trailer, not a vehicle.

An ECSO K-9 alerted on the vehicle, leading to the discovery of a baggie containing a substance that field test positive for meth under the front passenger seat where Paker was sitting, according to an arrest report. She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Escambia County Jail.

At the jail, a deputy found a “good amount of crushed crystalline substance” in the back seat sheriff’s office vehicle where Parker was sitting, the report states, and she reached into her pants and underwear to retrieve two more baggies of meth. Inside the jail, a full body scan found another object in her pants that turned out to be three more baggies of meth, ECSO said. The total weight of methamphetamine was 28 grams, plus an estimated five grams lost in the back of the vehicle and on the jail floor.

The driver of the Jeep received written warnings for operating a vehicle with the incorrect tag and driving while license suspended.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 