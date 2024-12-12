DeSantis Gives State Employees Three Extra Days Off For The Holidays

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis has announce that state employees will get three extra days off for the holidays. In addition to Christmas Day and New Years Day—state offices will also be closed on December 23, December 24, and December 31.

“Florida is in great shape, and we want to reward our state employees,” DeSantis said. “After a full year—including three costly hurricanes—we hope these extra days off allow for state workers to spend more time with their families and loved ones during this holiday season.”

The office closures on December 23rd, December 24th, and December 31st are in addition to regular office closures on December 25th and January 1st.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.