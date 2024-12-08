CSX Abruptly Closes Old Chemstrand, Kingsfield, Ten Mile Road Crossings Saturday

December 8, 2024

CSX abruptly closed at least three railroad crossings Saturday.

The crossings were closed on:

  • Old Chemstrand Road
  • Kingsfield Road
  • Ten Mile Road

Saturday afternoon, the closures were causing traffic backups on Palafox Street and other surrounding roadways. Late Saturday afternoon, there were no works present at any of the three crossings.

The crossings had already been closed once in recent weeks for maintenance. It appeared CSX may have been reworking the crossings, as residents had reported that they were unusually rough after initial work.

The Saturday closures were not announced in advance by CSX or by Escambia County. No information has been provided about reopening times.

Pictured: Railboard closures Saturday. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “CSX Abruptly Closes Old Chemstrand, Kingsfield, Ten Mile Road Crossings Saturday”

  1. Fred on December 8th, 2024 3:13 am

    “There, that’ll teach ‘em to complain!”





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 