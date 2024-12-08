CSX Abruptly Closes Old Chemstrand, Kingsfield, Ten Mile Road Crossings Saturday

CSX abruptly closed at least three railroad crossings Saturday.

The crossings were closed on:

Old Chemstrand Road

Kingsfield Road

Ten Mile Road

Saturday afternoon, the closures were causing traffic backups on Palafox Street and other surrounding roadways. Late Saturday afternoon, there were no works present at any of the three crossings.

The crossings had already been closed once in recent weeks for maintenance. It appeared CSX may have been reworking the crossings, as residents had reported that they were unusually rough after initial work.

The Saturday closures were not announced in advance by CSX or by Escambia County. No information has been provided about reopening times.

Pictured: Railboard closures Saturday. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.