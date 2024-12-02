Court Appearance Postponed For Suspect In April Death Of Teen At Cottage Hill Party

A court appearance has been postponed for a now 20-year-old charged in the April 2024 fatal shooting of a 16-year-old at a party at a Cottage Hill home.

Ethan Alexander O’Brien remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond on charges of second-degree negligent manslaughter, tampering with evidence and improper exhibition of a firearm. He was due for a docket hearing on the day before Thanksgiving, but Judge John Simon granted a defense motion to continue without opposition from prosecutors. His next court date is now set for February 26.

The investigation determined that during a large gathering at the residence, O’Brien (pictured) was showing off his firearm at which time it accidentally discharged hitting 16-year-old Bryson Allen.

The incident happened about 11:30 p.m. Friday, April 12 at a home in the 600 block of Wishbone Road. Allen was pronounced deceased at the scene, and investigators said O’Brien fled the scene.

Pictured top: The scene on Wishbone Road in Cottage Hill late Friday night, April 12, after a teen was shot and killed. Pictured below: Crime scene still surrounded the home the following Saturday morning. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.