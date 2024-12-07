Christmas Parades In Molino And Beulah, Polar Express And Lots Of Other Events This Weekend

Molino Christmas Parade

The Molino Christmas parade will be held Saturday. The parade will line up at 10 a.m. at 4325 Crabtree Church Road and roll at 11 a.m. It will travel West Crabtree Church Road to the Molino Ballpark. Entry fee is $50 for floats, $30 for UTVs, and $20 for horses. (No dirt bikes or ATVs.) The Molino Ballpark will donate all proceeds will go to a local family in need.

Beulah Christmas Parade

The Beulah Christmas Parade will begin at 1 p.m. from Windy Hill Baptist Church on Rebel Road. It will then travel south on Rebel Road to West Nine Mile Road to Beulah Road to Helms Road to Mobile Highway and through Vintage Creek to Tower Ridge to Frank Reeder and back to Windy Hill Baptist on Rebel Road. For a map provided by the organizers, click here.

Polar Express at Century Library

Come see the Polar Express at the Century Library on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Cantonment Christmas Fest

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will hold Cantonment Christmas Fest on Saturday, December 10 at Carver Park, located at 208 Webb Street in Cantonment. A jingle bell walk parade will line up at 1:15 and begin at 2 p.m. There will also be a Christmas tree lighting. Enjoy music, hot chocolate and cider and meet Santa!

Crafternoon at the Bellview Library

Join us for an afternoon of making your own unique creation during our Crafternoon, Saturday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. All ages are welcome! All arts and crafts materials will be provided. Available while supplies last. Children under 12 must have a parent or caregiver with them during the entire program.

Christmas Lights at Runamuck Ranch

Thousands of Christmas lights, goats in pajamas and more at Runamuck Ranch. on Rigby Road in Bratt. Follow the signs.

Spirit of Christmas

Marcus Pointe Baptist Church in Beulah, 6001 West Nine Mile Road at Beulah Middle School, will host “Spirit of Christmas” on Sunday at 10 a.m. Free bunch, Kids programs and prizes.

Christmas Cantata

Northstone Baptist Church at 2550 West Nine Mile Road will host a Christmas Cantata on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Christmas at Hillcrest

The Christmas at Hillcrest Concert will be held at 3 p.m and 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 8 at their Nine Mile Campus. The program will include 250 singers and an orchestra. The church is located at 800 East Nine Mile Road.

Pictured: The 2023 Molino Christmas Parade. NorhtEscambia.com file photos.