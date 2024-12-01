Century To Consider 4,900% Increase In Mayor’s Spending Limit, Hiring Town Administrator, Financial Director

December 1, 2024

The Century Town Council this week will consider increasing the mayor’s spending limit by 4,900% and hiring a town administrator and financial services director.

Currently, the mayor (not just the current mayor, but any past of future mayor) has a spending limit of $200.

During the November general election, Century voters approved a charter amendment to allow the town council to develop policies and procedures for purchasing, bidding, contracts, and related practices. That includes new spending limits for the mayor.

Tuesday night, the council will consider an ordinance setting the mayor’s spending limit at $10,000, except in an emergency. In an emergency, the mayor can spend more than $10,000, but the town council must ratify the purchase at their next regular meeting.

The proposed ordinance also includes a policy requiring two signatures on all checks – generally the mayor, acting mayor, council president and either the town clerk or deputy clerk. A town check would not be valid without the signature of one authorized elected official and one authorized administrative officer or designated replacement for financial oversight.

Also on Tuesday night, the council will discuss the possibility of creating two new positions — town administrator and financial services director.

According to an agenda item from interim town manager Howard Brown, the council is being asked to authorize Brown to further research and prepare a detailed proposal for a future council meeting. The proposal would include more detailed information, job descriptions, proposed responsibilities, and budget implications.

Pictured top: Howard Brown (left) whose company Local Government Consulting Group acts as town manager for Century and Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. following a town council meeting last month. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 