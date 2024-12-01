Century To Consider 4,900% Increase In Mayor’s Spending Limit, Hiring Town Administrator, Financial Director

The Century Town Council this week will consider increasing the mayor’s spending limit by 4,900% and hiring a town administrator and financial services director.

Currently, the mayor (not just the current mayor, but any past of future mayor) has a spending limit of $200.

During the November general election, Century voters approved a charter amendment to allow the town council to develop policies and procedures for purchasing, bidding, contracts, and related practices. That includes new spending limits for the mayor.

Tuesday night, the council will consider an ordinance setting the mayor’s spending limit at $10,000, except in an emergency. In an emergency, the mayor can spend more than $10,000, but the town council must ratify the purchase at their next regular meeting.

The proposed ordinance also includes a policy requiring two signatures on all checks – generally the mayor, acting mayor, council president and either the town clerk or deputy clerk. A town check would not be valid without the signature of one authorized elected official and one authorized administrative officer or designated replacement for financial oversight.

Also on Tuesday night, the council will discuss the possibility of creating two new positions — town administrator and financial services director.

According to an agenda item from interim town manager Howard Brown, the council is being asked to authorize Brown to further research and prepare a detailed proposal for a future council meeting. The proposal would include more detailed information, job descriptions, proposed responsibilities, and budget implications.

Pictured top: Howard Brown (left) whose company Local Government Consulting Group acts as town manager for Century and Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. following a town council meeting last month. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.