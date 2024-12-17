Century Picking Up A Little Extra Money By Mowing Library Lawn, Installing Christmas Lights

The Town of Century will pick up a little extra money over the next year for mowing and outside Christmas decorating the Century Branch Library.

It’s the renewal of a contract first executed in December 2023.

The town will mow and provide lawn maintenance at the county-owned library building, which is adjacent to the Century Town Hall. The town is responsible for inspecting the library grounds every two weeks and providing upkeep, including mowing, blowing, trimming, edging the debris pick up. The county will pay the town $300 per month.

In addition, the town will install Christmas lights around the eaves of the library to match those at town hall, with the county providing up to a $150 reimbursement.

The Escambia County Commissioner approved the agreement renewal at their meeting last Thursday, ratifying a contract approved the town back in late November.

Pictured: Christmas lights at the Century Branch Library. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.