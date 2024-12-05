Century Hits A Bump In The Road After Water Main Break — It Will Cost Them Over $50,000

The Town of Century has hit a bump in the road after repairing a water main break earlier this year — a bump that will cost them over $50,000.

A water main break in front of Bondurant Ace Hardware at 8511 North Century Boulevard left a significant portion of the town of Century without water for a day.

Now, the Florida Department of Transportation has determined the leak caused damage to North Century Boulevard (Highway 29), and Century must take action due to a safety hazard to traveling public.

The town has approved a FDOT proposal that will allow the state agency to make the repairs using their contractor, and Century will pay the bill that is estimated to be $53,107.60. The town will reimburse FDOT from the general fund over 15 years with no interest. The amount may vary slightly due to the actual cost of work and materials.

The project will also include the replacement of about 50 feet of sidewalk. A timetable for the repair work has not been announced.

Pictured: Repair to a broken water main Sunday afternoon on North Century Boulevard. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.