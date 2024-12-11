Cantonment Man Charged After Alleged Armed Confrontation With Several Older Adults

A Cantonment man is facing multiple charges following an alleged incident involving a firearm and physical altercations with several older adults.

David Alan Arnette, 66, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a person over age 65, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, one count of battery on a person on a person over age 65, and one count of battery.

Arnette allegedly entered a residence, pulled a handgun out of pocket and pointing it at a 63-year-old woman, a 71-year-old man and a 74-year-old man and saying, “and you should die”, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said he then pushed the 74-year-old man to the ground before pushing a 62-year-old woman when she tried to de-escalate the situation.

The 74-year-old told deputies that he was playing pool with his friends when Arnette entered the residence and threw down power tools angerly and stated that the tools were stolen. According to an arrest report, he then pulled a handgun as the situation escalated.

Arnette remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning with bond set at $14,000.