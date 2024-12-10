Cantonment Company Awarded $78 Million Contract To Renovate Biloxi VA Center

December 10, 2024


A Cantonment company has been awarded an almost $78 million contract for a renovation project at the Biloxi VA Center.

The Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Construction and Facilities Management awarded the $77,988,247 contract to ESA South to renovate Building 1 at the Biloxi VA Medical Center.

“The Biloxi Building 1 Renovation is more than just a construction project; it’s a commitment to enhancing the quality of care for our veterans along the Gulf Coast. This renovation will provide state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring that those who have served our country receive the best possible care and support,” ESA South said in a statement. “We are honored to have this opportunity to serve our veterans and look forward to delivering a project that will make a lasting impact on their lives.”

Over the past 25 years, ESA South has grown from a small firm doing local construction to a competitive design-build firm with a strong foothold in the federal sector with a wide array of military and federal projects, according to the company’s website.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 