Cantonment Company Awarded $78 Million Contract To Renovate Biloxi VA Center



A Cantonment company has been awarded an almost $78 million contract for a renovation project at the Biloxi VA Center.

The Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Construction and Facilities Management awarded the $77,988,247 contract to ESA South to renovate Building 1 at the Biloxi VA Medical Center.

“The Biloxi Building 1 Renovation is more than just a construction project; it’s a commitment to enhancing the quality of care for our veterans along the Gulf Coast. This renovation will provide state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring that those who have served our country receive the best possible care and support,” ESA South said in a statement. “We are honored to have this opportunity to serve our veterans and look forward to delivering a project that will make a lasting impact on their lives.”

Over the past 25 years, ESA South has grown from a small firm doing local construction to a competitive design-build firm with a strong foothold in the federal sector with a wide array of military and federal projects, according to the company’s website.