Alabama Man Charged With Drug Trafficking After Fleeing Traffic Stop In Century

A Castleberry, Alabama, man that fled from deputies after a traffic stop in Century is behind bars.

Nykelle Lee Johnson, 44, was charged with possession of drugs with the intent to sell, trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving with a suspended license, and resisting an officer.

At about 7:15 p.m., the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Johnson’s vehicle on North Century Boulevard near East Highway 4. They discovered Johnson was driving with a suspended license. Johnson fled from deputies but was detained a short time later.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies located a brown paper bag in Johnson’s possession that contained over 40 grams of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, other narcotics, and marijuana.