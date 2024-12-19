Active Duty Marine Charged With Murder Of Missing Escambia County Escort

December 19, 2024

An active duty U.S. Marine has been charged with murdering a woman missing from Escambia County whose body was found Wednesday in Mobile, Alabama.

Willie Richard Ellington, a 20-year old active duty marine serving on NAS Pensacola is charged with first degree murder and possession of child pornography. He was arrested in Opelika, Alabama.

Last Saturday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a missing person, 26-year-old Tshey Ronaie Bennett, who was last seen December 13 in the 300 block of Plantation Road. Due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance, investigators have been working the case as a potential homicide.

Ellington’s body was located Wednesday in a pond located in an abandoned neighborhood in Mobile.

Throughout the investigation, it was determined that Tshey Bennett was working as an escort and had met the suspect at the Sweet Dreams Inn at the time of her disappearance,” the ECSO said.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 