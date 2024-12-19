Active Duty Marine Charged With Murder Of Missing Escambia County Escort

An active duty U.S. Marine has been charged with murdering a woman missing from Escambia County whose body was found Wednesday in Mobile, Alabama.

Willie Richard Ellington, a 20-year old active duty marine serving on NAS Pensacola is charged with first degree murder and possession of child pornography. He was arrested in Opelika, Alabama.

Last Saturday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a missing person, 26-year-old Tshey Ronaie Bennett, who was last seen December 13 in the 300 block of Plantation Road. Due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance, investigators have been working the case as a potential homicide.

Ellington’s body was located Wednesday in a pond located in an abandoned neighborhood in Mobile.

Throughout the investigation, it was determined that Tshey Bennett was working as an escort and had met the suspect at the Sweet Dreams Inn at the time of her disappearance,” the ECSO said.