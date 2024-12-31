AAA ‘Tow to Go’ Active in Florida

December 31, 2024

AAA will work to help stranded motorists while also keeping impaired drivers off the road through its Two to Go program in Florida.

“If you’re faced with the decision of driving impaired, put down those keys and pick up the phone to call Tow to Go,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA will then send a truck to take you and your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.”

AAA encourages drivers to plan ahead for a safe ride home by identifying a designated driver or ride sharing service before the party.

  • Tow to Go is active through 6 a.m. in Thursday, January 2.
  • For service, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.
  • Available in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado (Denver), North Carolina (Charlotte), Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend).

‘Tow to Go’ Guidelines

  • Free and available to AAA members and non-members.
  • Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.
  • Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. AAA says always choose a designated driver before celebrating.
  • In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.
  • Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 