AAA ‘Tow to Go’ Active in Florida

AAA will work to help stranded motorists while also keeping impaired drivers off the road through its Two to Go program in Florida.

“If you’re faced with the decision of driving impaired, put down those keys and pick up the phone to call Tow to Go,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA will then send a truck to take you and your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.”

AAA encourages drivers to plan ahead for a safe ride home by identifying a designated driver or ride sharing service before the party.

Tow to Go is active through 6 a.m. in Thursday, January 2.

For service, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Available in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado (Denver), North Carolina (Charlotte), Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend).

‘Tow to Go’ Guidelines