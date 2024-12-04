Century Ups Mayor’s Spending Limit By 4,900% As Resident Questions Amount

The Century Town Council voted Tuesday night to increase the mayor’s spending limit by 4,900% as a local resident questioned the amount.

Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr., as well as previous mayors, had a spending limit of $200 before the vote.

During the November general election, Century voters approved a charter amendment to allow the town council to develop policies and procedures for purchasing, bidding, contracts, and related practices. That includes new spending limits for the mayor.

Tuesday night, the council’s vote approved an ordinance to set the mayor’s spending limit at $10,000, except in an emergency. In an emergency, the mayor can spend more than $10,000, but the town council must ratify the purchase at their next regular meeting.

Resident Michelle Cunningham, who served on the Century Charter Review Committee, questioned the $10,000 spending limits because the citizen advisory committee had recommended a limit of $5,000. The council scrapped the charter committee’s recommendations and placed their own amendments on the November ballot.

The ordinance that was approved also included a policy requiring two signatures on all checks – generally the mayor, acting mayor, council president and either the town clerk or deputy clerk. A town check will not be valid without the signature of one authorized elected official and one authorized administrative officer or designated replacement for financial oversight.

Also on Tuesday night, interim town manager Howard Brown also discussed the need for two new positions, a town administrator, and a financial services director. The council took no formal action; Brown will bring recommendations and information back to a future council meeting.

Gomez was not present at the meeting and was said to be on vacation.

Pictured top: Century interim town manager Howard Brown brought a mayoral spending limit increase to the Century Town Council Tuesday night. Pictured inset: Century resident Michelle Cunningham questioned the amount of the spending limit. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.