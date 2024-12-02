Wanted Flomaton Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Allegedly Breaking Into Home While Fleeing Police

A wanted suspect fleeing from police was arrested on drug charges after allegedly breaking into a home in the Wawbeek community east of Atmore.

On December 23, Atmore Police Department officers responded to a residence in Canoe to assist an Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The deputy was investigating a domestic violence incident and had identified 25-year-old Hunter Leino of Flomaton as the offender. Leino also had multiple active misdemeanor warrants with the Atmore Police Department.

An Atmore Police investigator in an unmarked vehicle observed Leino as he was walking along Highway 31 in the Wawbeek area. Leino fled on foot when officers in marked vehicles started approaching him.

During an ensuing pursuit, Leino entered a residence and was taken into custody without further incident, APD said. Officers reporting finding a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue when Leino was searched.

Leino was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. Additional charges are pending from sheriff’s office for the original incident Canoe and burglary for allegedly entering the home in Wawbeek.