Most Railroad Crossings In Century Closing On Thursday

Most of the railroad crossings in Century will be closed on Thursday for CSX maintenance.

The following crossings are schedule to be closed Thursday:

East Cottage Street – closing at 5 a.m.

East McCurdy Street – closing at 5 a.m.

East Hecker Road – closing at 4:30 a.m.

Front Street – closing at 4 a.m.

East Pond Street – closing at 3:30 a.m.

Jefferson Avenue – closing at 3 a.m.

Salters Lake Road – closing at 2:30 a.m.

The East Highway 4 crossing will be open on Thursday. Work on the Highway 4 crossing will be set for a future date.

Each railroad crossing will be closed for approximately 24-72 hours depending on the required work. All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.