Northview Wins First And Second, Ernest Ward Third In Studer Gingerbread House Competition

The Northview High School Culinary Arts Academy took home first and second places and $1,700 in prize money in the annual Studer Community Institute’s Christmas Gingerbread House Competition in Pensacola Saturday. The Ernest Ward Middle School Culinary Arts Careers program took third place and received a $500 prize.

For more photos, click here.

Pictured top: Northview Culinary Arts Academy instructor Ashley Salter and the schools’ first and second place winning entries. Pictured below: Ernest Ward instructor Taylor Northcutt and their third place design. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Northview High

Northview High

Ernest Ward Middle



