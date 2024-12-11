11 Candidates Have Qualified So Far To Succeed Matt Gaetz In Congress
December 6, 2024
Eleven candidates qualified by Thursday for next year’s special election to succeed former U.S. Rep Matt Gaetz in Congress’s. More are expected to enter the race be the deadline of noon Friday.
As of Thursday, there are eight Republicans, one Democrat and two write-in candidates that have qualified for the January 28 primary, with the winners then advancing to the general election on April 1.
The candidates that qualified Thursday are:
Republican
- Kevin J. Gaffney
- Greg Merk
- John Mills
- Jimmy Patronis
- Jeff Peacock
- Joel Rudman
- Michael Dylan Thompson
Democratic
- Valimont, Gay
Write-In
- Richard Paul Dembinsky
- Stanley Gray
The Florida 1st Congressional District sat — which represents Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties with a portion of Walton County, was held by Matt Gaetz until he resigned after being nominated for U.S. attorney general by President-elect Donald Trump. Gaetz later withdrew his nomination and Trump nominated former Florida AG Pam Bondi to lead the Justice Department.
Comments