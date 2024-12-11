11 Candidates Have Qualified So Far To Succeed Matt Gaetz In Congress

Eleven candidates qualified by Thursday for next year’s special election to succeed former U.S. Rep Matt Gaetz in Congress’s. More are expected to enter the race be the deadline of noon Friday.

As of Thursday, there are eight Republicans, one Democrat and two write-in candidates that have qualified for the January 28 primary, with the winners then advancing to the general election on April 1.

The candidates that qualified Thursday are:

Republican

Kevin J. Gaffney

Greg Merk

John Mills

Jimmy Patronis

Jeff Peacock

Joel Rudman

Michael Dylan Thompson