Update: More CSX Crossing Closures Begin Thursday, Temporary Crossings For Some

Here is the latest update as CSX is continuing to close railroad crossings in Escambia County for maintenance, and we’ve learned that temporary crossings will be constructed for at least two neighborhoods will single access points.

Escambia County officials said the following closures are planned for Thursday:

East Kingsfield Road

Old Chemstrand Road

Archer Road

Expected to be paved on Thursday:

East Roberts Road

10 Mile Road

Expected to open by Thursday morning:

East Olive Road

Ensley Road

East Nine Mile Road

Escambia County officials said temporary closures will be constructed on Woodbury Circle (the only entrance into Cantonment Heights), and Becks Lake Road (only entrance to that area). Officials said CSX has not yet committed to a temporary crossing for Countri Lane, which also has a single access point to those residences. A closure date for Woodbury, Becks Lake, and Countri has not yet been announced but is expected to be in the next few days.

Each CSX crossing in Escambia County will be, or has been closed. in project that started November 4. Each railroad crossing may be closed for approximately 24-72 hours depending on the required work. Maintenance across the county is expected to be completed in December 2024.

Note: One major east-west corridor, Quintette Road, was not on the original CSX closure list.

Any additional information will be published as it becomes available.

Pictured: The railroad crossing was closed on North Barth Road in February 2022. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.