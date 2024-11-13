Update: More CSX Crossing Closures Begin Thursday, Temporary Crossings For Some
November 13, 2024
Here is the latest update as CSX is continuing to close railroad crossings in Escambia County for maintenance, and we’ve learned that temporary crossings will be constructed for at least two neighborhoods will single access points.
Escambia County officials said the following closures are planned for Thursday:
- East Kingsfield Road
- Old Chemstrand Road
- Archer Road
Expected to be paved on Thursday:
- East Roberts Road
- 10 Mile Road
Expected to open by Thursday morning:
- East Olive Road
- Ensley Road
- East Nine Mile Road
Escambia County officials said temporary closures will be constructed on Woodbury Circle (the only entrance into Cantonment Heights), and Becks Lake Road (only entrance to that area). Officials said CSX has not yet committed to a temporary crossing for Countri Lane, which also has a single access point to those residences. A closure date for Woodbury, Becks Lake, and Countri has not yet been announced but is expected to be in the next few days.
Each CSX crossing in Escambia County will be, or has been closed. in project that started November 4. Each railroad crossing may be closed for approximately 24-72 hours depending on the required work. Maintenance across the county is expected to be completed in December 2024.
Note: One major east-west corridor, Quintette Road, was not on the original CSX closure list.
Any additional information will be published as it becomes available.
Pictured: The railroad crossing was closed on North Barth Road in February 2022. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments
What an absolute nightmare of incompetence. Piss poor planning, what usually is a 5 minute drive turned into a 2 hour long wild goose chase. Also the fact that there was no notice or signs for detours led me to multiple dead ends. No notice or anything.
Thanks for no heads up and making me 2 hours late for work. Lets just close off every road without any proper guidance so people can constantly be turning around looking for a way out. Great planning guys
Wow! What a headache! No forewarning or signs for detour or plans for work to be seen! I live on Johnson and people are literally so confused on where to go or how to get around the work, it’s a huge mess! Terrible execution with no courtesy to the public.
Why on heavenly earth would you close Kingsfield, Old Chemstrand and Archer at the same time? What a bunch of bafoons. Heaven forbid someone has a medical/fire/ police emergency and can’t get help because of the poor planning. Should be a lawyers dream case!!!
For the ones complaining about not being notified.
1) NorthEscambia posted a story about the work on November 9th and has provided regular updates in the days since.
2) NewsRadio 92.3 as well as their morning host, Andrew McKay has provided regular updates for the last several days.
3) Cat County 98.7 has provided updates
I have also seen reports other places as well.
Which leaves me with this question….
Would you rather be inconvenienced for a day due to the repairs or be delayed days and possibly a week or more due to a derailment because the work wasn’t done?
The fact is, CSX could have knocked on your doors individually and told you face to face and some of you would still complain that you weren’t notified.
It’s time to grow up and learn how to adapt and overcome.
This crazy!!! How dare they try to improve railroad crossings. It’s so absurd that we have these first world problems. This should’ve been a national holiday week. Everyone should’ve been able to stay home from work and school so we didn’t have to deal with this nonsense. I’m ENRAGGGGEEEEEDDDDDDD!!!!!!!
Would not have been too bad if they had done one at a time , I know it’s slower but it be cool not to go to Gonzalez to go around all this.
this is insane, I live on Chemstrand and it has been impossiblimpossible to even get out of my driveway
had to take a friend to rehab yesterday, he was an hour and a half late. Csx totally screwed up. THANKS A LOT CSX. Your planners and schelders should be fired!
This was an absolute disaster. Why not do this the week of Thanksgiving or over the summer when at least schools aren’t impacted?! The only road to get to my daughter’s school had a big barricade that everyone had to someone squeeze by after sitting in standstill traffic on Chemstrand Rd. Horrible horrible.
Is there any way to find out when/if the one on Muscogee/29 and 95 A N will be done? I have to replan my whole route and won’t have time by the time I get to that point and have to turn around
Kinda insane to have all the roads closed for miles and have no detour signs at all… Apple Maps isn’t updating and I have spent 1 hour trying to get to work
This was very poor planning for traffic flows. When you have all major intersections closed at one time there is nowhere to go but sit in traffic. Took me over an hour to make my drive to my office which is usually a 10 minute trip.
This was one of the worst executed plans that I have ever seen! No advance notice to citizens, no signs or warnings. This morning they closed both 9 mile and 10 mile road and traffic was backed up for miles. It took me over an hour to get to work heading to the south end of town when it usually takes 15 minutes. If any of our politicians approved this, they should be fired.
Extremely poor planning by CSX and, I assume, the county with no regard for the amount of disruption it would cause to local residents. Closing every crossing for miles simultaneously and forcing highway traffic to find their own way down two-lane side streets with no warning is insane.
“Detour signs and advance road closing notices would have been courteous to the residents in the area. This project was extremely poor planning by CSX.”
No kidding! and maybe not do every every crossing for miles at once! I wonder how How much that cost in lost time this morning alone. That should be illegal to disrupt traffic that bad. What about LE and EMS?
This was extremely poor planning. Teachers, students etc were late for school and work. I mean WTH ! This needs to be address by the County Commission. This can’t be the best solution
Horribly executed plan by CSX. The process should’ve been to close every other crossing, not every crossing in an area. To get from 1 business on Olive Road on the west side of the tracks to another business on 9 Mile east of the tracks I had to go out to 29, get onto I-10, exit at Davis, then head north up University, then west on 9 Mile. It was the fastest route, but still took 30 minutes. Going up Palafox or 29 to 9 Mile would’ve taken much longer according to Google Maps. The manner in which this is being done is not well thought out at all.
Prior notice would have been courteous! How hard would it be to place a sign saying ” road will be closed on some date? So alternate plans could be made. Thanks for being a good neighbor CSX.
Terrible planning. It took me an extra hour to detour down to Johnson Av.
Detour signs and advance road closing notices would have been courteous to the residents in the area. This project was extremely poor planning by CSX.
Absolutely ridiculous and irresponsible. They have disrupted the entire city to do maintenance during the week when people are going to work and school. This should be done during the over nights or on a weekend. They have hurt businesses too since going to anyone on the other side of the tracks from you is impossible to get to.
Closing 9 Mile during the day is crazy. Yesterday was bad enough with smaller roads closed all the way to Brent Ln. Also.the road that leads to 3 schools?!