Two Arrested At Atmore Prison For Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband

Two men were arrested recently after a K-9 unit from the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) spotted a suspicious vehicle on state property at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore. The vehicle was stopped, and the occupants, identified as Jovaughn Tyreek Matzner and Nicholas Williams, were detained.

During the investigation, officers discovered three packages containing contraband, which were confiscated as evidence, according to ADOC. Both Matzner and Williams were subsequently arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including possession of marijuana I, attempting to promote prison contraband I, and prohibited activities. They were booked into the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton.

ADOC said the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pending.

Pictured: Nicholas Williams. Matzer’s mugshot was not immediately available.