Trump Backs Jimmy Patronis For Gaetz Seat; Michelle Salzman Not Running

Florida Rep. Michelle Salzman has withdrawn from a Congressional run after President-elect Donald Trump endorsed Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis Monday morning.

Salzman announced on social media that she would endorse Patronis for Congress as she continues here work for Florida District 1 in the Florida Legislature.

“Politics is an ever-changing chessboard. Our first priority as elected officials should be our constituents. If we put them first, we all win! Jimmy Patronis has been endorsed by the leader of our party and that should be enough for us to get behind him.” Salzman wrote in post with a picture of her with Patronis at Trump rally.

“Put me to work, Mr. President,” Patronis wrote on X in response to the Trump endorsement.

“As your next Congressman, Jimmy would work tirelessly alongside of me to Grow our Economy, Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Incredible Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social.

Gaetz resigned his Florida’s First Congressional District seat after Trump announced he was the president-elect’s pick for U.S. attorney general. Trump later picked former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi after Gaetz withdrew from consideration.

Florida Rep. Joel Rudman has also announced his intentions to run for the Congressional seat. Rudman, Patronis and any other candidate that currently holds office will be required to resign to run by today. Salzman has not submitted a resignation.