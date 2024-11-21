Troopers Say Semi Driver Fell Asleep Causing Crash That Block I-10 For Hours

November 21, 2024

A four-vehicle crash involving two semi-trucks Wednesday in Escambia County is being blamed on a truck driver that says he fell asleep.

The crash happened on I-10 westbound near Pine Forest Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a semi overturned. The driver – a 46-year-old Sacramento man, told troopers that he stated that he thought he fell asleep and went off the roadway. The front tires entered the grassy median, which caused the truck hauling 37,000 pounds of cranberry juice to roll onto its passenger side. As the truck left the roadway, it collided with a four-door sedan driven by a 93-year-old Pensacola man. His sedan collided a car driven by a 47-year-old Milton woman. A semi drive by a 34-year-old Hattiesburg woman then jackknifed while attempting to avoid the collisions.

None of the drivers were injured.

The crash blocked all westbound lanes for about two hours.

