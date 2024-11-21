Thursday CSX Crossing Closure Update, And Yes They Will Fix Old Chemstrand

November 21, 2024

CSX continues to close railroad crossings for maintenance in Escambia County, and NorthEscambia.com has learned that they return to a crossing on Old Chemstrand Road to make additional improvements.

Numerous readers have complained to us about the Old Chemstrand crossing work being subpar and creating a dangerous situation. CSX will return and close the Old Chemstrand crossing Thursday morning to extend one side of the approach to that it is not as bumpy and abrupt, according to an Escambia County official.

Here is an update on the other openings and closings:

Archer Road – reopening Thursday morning

El Camino Drive – reopening Thursday morning

Woodbury Circle – reopening Thursday morning

Eded Lane — reopening Thursday morning

Cotton Lake Road — closing Thursday morning

The Becks Lake Road crossing will not close this week as previously planned. Becks Lane will close next Monday and Tuesday with a planned reopening on Wednesday. A temporary crossing should be in place during the closure.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barber, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 