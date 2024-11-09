The Brackets Are Out: Tate Aggies, Jay Royals Set For Playoff Games Next Friday Night

November 9, 2024

The Florida High School Athletics Association has announced the first round playoff pairings for next Friday night, inclung games for Tate and Jay high schools.

In the immedia North Escambia area:

  • The  No. 8 Tate Aggies will travel to the Jacksonville suburb of Ponte Vedra to take on the No 1. Nease Panthers.
  • The No. 5 Jay Royals will host the No. 12 Fort White Indians.

Here are the playoff games for other Escambia County area teams:

Rural

  • No. 12 Fort White at No. 5 Jay

Class 2A Region 1

  • No. 2 Catholic will host No. 7 Walton

Class 4A Region 1

  • No. 5 Ed White (Jacksonville) at No. 4 Pine Forest
  • No. 6. Riverside (Jacksonville at No. 3 Escambia

Class 6A Region 1

  • No. 8 Tate at No 1. Nease (Ponte Vedra)
  • No. 5 Oviedo at No. 3 Pace

Pictured: The Tate Aggies in a 35-14 defeat of Crestview in October. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

