The Brackets Are Out: Tate Aggies, Jay Royals Set For Playoff Games Next Friday Night

The Florida High School Athletics Association has announced the first round playoff pairings for next Friday night, inclung games for Tate and Jay high schools.

In the immedia North Escambia area:

The No. 8 Tate Aggies will travel to the Jacksonville suburb of Ponte Vedra to take on the No 1. Nease Panthers.

The No. 5 Jay Royals will host the No. 12 Fort White Indians.

Here are the playoff games for other Escambia County area teams:

Rural

No. 12 Fort White at No. 5 Jay

Class 2A Region 1

No. 2 Catholic will host No. 7 Walton

Class 4A Region 1

No. 5 Ed White (Jacksonville) at No. 4 Pine Forest

No. 6. Riverside (Jacksonville at No. 3 Escambia

Class 6A Region 1

No. 8 Tate at No 1. Nease (Ponte Vedra)

No. 5 Oviedo at No. 3 Pace

Pictured: The Tate Aggies in a 35-14 defeat of Crestview in October. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.