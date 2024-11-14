Tate High Softball’s Kara Wine Signs With The University of South Alabama

Tate High School senior Kara Wine on Wednesday signed to play Division 1 Softball at the University of South Alabama Jaguars. A standout player at Tate, Wine has played on the varsity team since her freshman year. S

During the first three years of her career at Tate, she broke numerous records including most homeruns in a single season with nine, the career homerun record with 20, slugging percentage, and career RBI’s.

Kara is the president of the senior class and has excelled academically with a 4.55 GPA. She was named to the Tate High School Hall of Fame. She also participates in Beta Club, National Honor Society, FCA, SEB, and has played volleyball and golf at Tate.

She was joined for her signing Wednesday by her fellow Lady Aggies, her travel ball team the “Showstoppers”, former and current coaches, teachers, family, and friends.

