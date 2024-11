Tate Cheerleaders Win At UCA Regionals, Earn Bids To Nationals

The Tate High Cheerleading program earned several awards in the UCA Regionals competition in Mobile on Saturday.

Varsity

Traditional- 1st place and a bid to nationals

Gameday- 3rd place and a bid to nationals Junior Varsity Traditional- 2nd place and a bid to nationals

Gameday- 1st place and a bid to nationals Freshmen Traditional- 3rd place

Gameday- 5th place

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.