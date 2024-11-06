Steve Stroberger, Who Ousted Jeff Bergosh, Wins District 1 Commission Seat Over Write-In Candidates

The candidate that ousted incumbent Jeff Bergosh in the Republican primary for Escambia County Commission District 1 easily won the seat Tuesday against two write-in candidates.

In Tuesday’s general election, Steve Stroberger received 94.82% of the vote against write-in candidates Tyler Aulger and Justin Smith whole collectively received 5.18%.

In a three-way race for the Republican primary in August, Stroberger (pictured left) received 4,793 votes (54%). Bergosh had 3,260 votes (37%), while Jesse Casey received 795 (9%).

Stroberger is a retired Navy officer and Marine. He worked in the private sector primarily in the aerospace and defense industries.

Bergosh has served on the Escambia County Commission since 2016, following 10 years on the Escambia County School Board.