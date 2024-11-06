Steve Stroberger, Who Ousted Jeff Bergosh, Wins District 1 Commission Seat Over Write-In Candidates

November 6, 2024

The candidate that ousted incumbent Jeff Bergosh in the Republican primary for Escambia County Commission District 1 easily won the seat Tuesday against two write-in candidates.

In Tuesday’s general election, Steve Stroberger received 94.82% of the vote against write-in candidates Tyler Aulger and Justin Smith whole collectively received 5.18%.

In a three-way race for the Republican primary in August, Stroberger (pictured left) received 4,793 votes (54%). Bergosh had 3,260 votes (37%), while Jesse Casey received 795 (9%).

Stroberger is a retired Navy officer and Marine. He worked in the private sector primarily in the aerospace and defense industries.

Bergosh has served on the Escambia County Commission since 2016, following 10 years on the Escambia County School Board.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 