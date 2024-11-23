Special Election To Replace Matt Gaetz In Congress Set For April Fools’ Day

A special election will be held on April Fool’s Day to fill the House seat vacated by Matt Gaetz, and the current officer holders that want to run must resign by Monday.

The Florida Department of State announced the special election timeline Friday afternoon.

“At Gov. Ron DeSantis’ direction, this special election is being conducted as quickly as statutorily possible,” Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd said in a press release. “We are committed to ensuring this election is held as soon as we are allowed to hold it by state law.”

The special primary election will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, and the general election will be held on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

Two state legislators that have said they are running — Michelle Salzman and Joel Rudman –for the seat. Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has also indicated that he may run. Each one of them, and any other current elected official that decides to run, will be required to resign by Monday under Florida’s so-called resign to run law. A two-day qualifying period will be open December 5-6.

The Florida 1st Congressional District sat — which represents Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties with a portion of Walton County, was held by Matt Gaetz until he resigned after being nominated for U.S. attorney general by President-elect Donald Trump. Gaetz later withdrew his nomination and Trump nominated former Florida AG Pam Bondi to lead the Justice Department.

The complete special election timeline is as follows: