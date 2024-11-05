SEC Soccer Quarterfinals Are Today At Escambia County’s Ashton Brosnaham Park

The SEC Soccer Tournament continues today with quarterfinal action at Escambia County’s Ashton Brosnaham Park off 10 Mile Road.

Today’s games are:

No. 2 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Georgia, 11:30 a.m.

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 11 LSU, 2 p.m.

No. 1 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

No. 4 South Carolina vs. No. 12 Alabama 7 p.m.

Winner advance to the semifinals Thursday at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are now one sale at pensacolasports.org. All-tournament passes are $45. Individual session tickets for the first round, quarterfinals and semifinals are $12 for adults and $7 for students/military. Tickets for the championship game on Sunday, Nov. 10, are $17 for adults and $12 for students/military. Taxes and service fees are included in the listed ticket prices. Kids 12 and under wearing a soccer jersey get in free with a paying adult on Sunday, Nov. 3 and on Tuesday, Nov. 5. A clear bag policy is in effect for this event. Admission is free for children 5 and under at all games.

Pictured: The LSA Tigers defeated Auburn 2-1 Sunday afternoon in the SEC Soccer Tournament. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.