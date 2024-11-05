Rafael Forecast To Strengthen Into Gulf Hurricane Before Weakening

November 5, 2024

Rafael is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves over into the southwest Gulf of Mexico. However, it is expected to rapidly weaken as it moves into the central Gulf and approaches the northern Gulf coast this weekend as strong wind shear, dry air and cooler sea surface temperature impact the system.

It is too early to determine what, if any, impacts for Escambia County.

Beach hazards, including dangerous rip currents and increasing surf will become likely along the beaches later this week.

The latest information is in the graphics on the page. We will continue to provides updates here on NorthEscambia.com.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 