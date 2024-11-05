Rafael Forecast To Strengthen Into Gulf Hurricane Before Weakening

Rafael is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves over into the southwest Gulf of Mexico. However, it is expected to rapidly weaken as it moves into the central Gulf and approaches the northern Gulf coast this weekend as strong wind shear, dry air and cooler sea surface temperature impact the system.

It is too early to determine what, if any, impacts for Escambia County.

Beach hazards, including dangerous rip currents and increasing surf will become likely along the beaches later this week.

The latest information is in the graphics on the page. We will continue to provides updates here on NorthEscambia.com.