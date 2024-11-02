Property Tax Bills Are In The Mail, And There Are Available Discounts

Scott Lunsford, Escambia County Tax Collector, has announced the collection of the 2024 real estate and tangible personal property taxes is underway. This year’s rolls include 185,133 accounts totaling over $464 million. Bills were delivered to the post office on October 31 for mailing.

Florida Statutes provides discounts for early payments as follows:

November payments are discounted 4%

December payments are discounted 3%

January payments are discounted 2%

February payments are discounted 1%

March payments receive no discount, and the gross amount is due by close of business on March 31, 2025. Any payment made April 1 and after is considered delinquent and will be assessed a penalty.

When mailed, discounts are determined by postmark of payment. When a discount period ends on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the discount period will be extended to the next business day for online payments or walk-in customers.

Many options are available:

online payment center at EscambiaTaxCollector.com – Pay by eCheck. There is never an extra fee. Once your payment has posted, proof of payment may be printed online.

24–hour drop box

mail

In addition, help is available for those taxpayers who may need to make partial payments. If a property owner decides to make partial payments, the following information applies:

Property owner must submit an application (found on the back of the tax bill, online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com or available at the tax collector’s office) with initial partial payment.

Partial payments are accepted for current year taxes only between November 1 and March 31.

No discount allowed for partial payments.

Partial payments are not accepted after March 31, and any remaining balance as of April 1 is delinquent and subject to all applicable penalties and fees.

Lunsford also encourages taxpayers to take advantage of the Tax Payment Installment Plan. By utilizing this plan, taxpayers make four quarterly payments instead of one lump sum payment. Each quarterly bill will receive a different discount for early payment as prescribed by Florida Statutes. The quarterly payments are due by the last day of June, September, December, and March. The Installment Payment Plan application deadline for 2025 property taxes is April 30, 2025.

Property owners can apply online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com.

Lunsford said, “The installment program not only helps ease the financial burden on taxpayers by allowing them to spread out the payments, it also provides a discount for making payments on time.”

Find more information on the installment plan by clicking here.

Tax revenue is generated for the various taxing authorities and is approximated as follows:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – $226 million

District School Board – $165 million

City of Pensacola – $32.3 million

Sheriff MSTU – $15.3 million

Escambia Children’s Trust – $12.4 million

Library MSTU – $11 million

Northwest Florida Water Management – $683,200

Downtown Improvement Board – $839,200

Town of Century – $55,000

MSBU collections are detailed as follows:

County Fire Protection – $21.3 million

City Stormwater – $4.8 million

Other MSBUs – $1.9 million

If you do not receive your tax bill by November 12, visit, EscambiaTaxCollector.com for the amount due or to print a copy. You can also call (850) 438-6500, ext. 3252.