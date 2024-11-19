Operation Christmas Child Collections This Week At Highland Baptist, First Baptist Bratt

Highland Baptist Church in Molino and the First Baptist Church of Bratt are Operation Christmas Child collection sites again this year.

Children in need are being blessed this Christmas season through the Samaritan’s Purse project, Operation Christmas Child. Individuals, families and groups have the opportunity to pack a shoebox gift filled with fun toys, school supplies, and personal care items and drop them off now during National Collection Week through Monday, November 25.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide for more than three decades. In 2024, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 12 million children. The project of Samaritan’s Purse partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage.

Churches can drop off their OCC boxes during the times below for them to be packed for processing.

Highland Baptist Church

Tue, Nov. 19: 10:00 a.m. – noon

Wed, Nov. 20: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Thu, Nov. 21: 10:00 a.m. – noon

Fri, Nov. 22: 10:00 a.m. – noon

Sat, Nov. 23: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Sun, Nov. 24: 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 25: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

The church is located at 6420 Highway 95A North in Molino. For more information, contact the church office at (850) 587-5174.

First Baptist Church of Bratt

Tue, Nov. 19: 10:00 a.m. – noon

Wed, Nov. 20: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thu, Nov. 21: 10:00 a.m. – noon

Fri, Nov. 22: 10:00 a.m. – noon

Sat, Nov. 23: 10:00 a.m. – noon

Sun, Nov. 24: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Mon, Nov. 25: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

The church is located at 4570 West Highway 4 in Bratt.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 220 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.