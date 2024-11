Northview Chiefs Boys, Girls Sweep Atmore Christian (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs swept two from Atmore Christian School Tuesday night in Bratt.

The Northview boys defeated Atmore Christian 55-42, while the Chiefs girls beat ACS 53-8.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Up next, Northview will hot Pensacola Christian Academy Thursday — girls at 5:03 p.m. followed by boys action.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.