New Details Emerge In Fatal DUI Crash That Killed 14-Year-Old Cantonment Boy; Driver Released On Bond

November 13, 2024

An Alabama man charged with the DUI death of a 14-year-old Cantonment boy was released on bond Tuesday night.

Shawn Reynolds Wilber, 49, was arrested for DUI with serious bodily injury after the November 6 crash on I-10 in Escambia County that injured five other Cantonment residents.  He was later released from the Escambia County Jail on bond. He was arrested again Sunday and charged with both DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

After bond was set during a court hearing Tuesday, Wilber was released from the Escambia County Jail at 6:30 p.m. on a $101,500 bond. He is due back in court later this month.

A newly obtained arrest report reveals more details about the crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Wilber was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup. He told troopers that he lost control of his pickup truck due to a wet roadway when he changed lanes at about 65 mph. Both vehicles rolled and came to a stop of their driver’s sides following a collision.

An investigating trooper noted the odor of alcohol on Wilber’s breath and roadside sobriety exercise were performed, indicating impairment, according to the arrest report. He was transported to West Florida Hospital for a blood sample, but the results of the test were not included in the report.

Written by William Reynolds 

 