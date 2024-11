Multiple Injuries In Highway 29, Neal Road Crash

Multiple people were injured in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 29 and Neal Road in Cantonment.

At least two injured were transported to area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash, and troopers have not released further details.

