Most CSX Crossings In Escambia County To Close Sometime During The Coming Weeks

November 4, 2024

Most CSX railroad crossings throughout Escambia County will be closed at some point over the coming weeks while crews perform maintenance. The closures are set to begin today.

Each railroad crossing will be closed for approximately 24-72 hours depending on the required work. Maintenance is expected to be completed in December 2024.

Roads will be temporarily closed at different times throughout the closure period depending on the maintenance schedule. Traffic will be detoured during this time. A schedule has not been released.

(Article continues below maps, click to enlarge.)

North Escambia County railroad crossing closures include: Cotton Lake Road; Private crossing north of Cotton Lake Road; East Bogia Road; Mystic Springs Road; Private crossing north of Mystic Springs Road; Courtney Road; Bluff Springs Road; Private crossing north of Bluff Springs Road; Salters Lake Road; Jefferson Avenue; East Pond Street; Front Street; Hecker Street; East Highway 4; McCurdy Street; and East Cottage Street.

South Escambia County railroad crossing closures include: East Cross Street; St. John Street; Airport Boulevard; Hancock Lane; East Oakfield Road; East Olive Road; Johnson Avenue; East Ensley Street; East Nine Mile Road; East Ten Mile Road; East Roberts Road; East Kingsfield Road; Old Chemstrand Road; Archer Road; El Camino Drive; Countri Lane; Woodbury Circle; Becks Lane Road; and Eden Lane.

Pictured top and bottom: The railroad crossing was closed on North Barth Road in February 202. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

