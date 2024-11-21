Molino Dollar General Assistant Manager And Her Boyfriend Charged With Theft

A Molino man and his store assistant manager girlfriend have been charged with stealing from the Dollar General in Molino.

Ronald Lee Woods, 37, and Jessica Elizabeth Fail, 39, were both charged with grand theft and coordinating with others to commit retail theft. Both charges are felonies.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Molino Dollar General where a loss prevention manager told deputies that they were instigating Fail, the assistant store manager, for employee theft that had occurred multiple times over the course of a year. The loss prevention manager told deputies that Fail had admitted to several thefts with the help of Woods, her boyfriend. The loss prevention manager said Fail provided a written statement admitting to stealing over $3,000 worth of merchandise over a period of several months, according to an arrest report.

Dollar General alleged woods would enter the store, fill a tote with merchandise, Fail would only ring up the price of the tote, and Woods would leave with the merchandise. Most of the statements made by Woods and Fail were redacted from the report.

Woods was released from jail on a $2,500 bond, while Fail was freed on a $12,000 bond.